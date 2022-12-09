Artist: King Perry
King Perry taps Tekno for 'Turkey Nla' remix
Afrobeats sensation King Perry has released the remix of his tingling single 'Turkey Nla' on which he features multi-talented musician Tekno.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Song Title: Turkey Nla remix
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: December 9th, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minutes 0 seconds
Features: 1 - Tekno
Label: Continental
Details/Takeaway: King Perry and Tekno combines to deliver catchy lyrics wrapped in smooth melody and a blustering delivery for a party starting anthem.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Seun Kuti taps Black Thought for 'African Dreams' remix
10 great Nollywood romance you should add to your must watch list
King Perry taps Tekno for 'Turkey Nla' remix
Wizkid set new RIAA Nigerian record with latest certification
Box Office: Nollywood grosses N914,404,301 in November, with ‘Wakanda Forever’ leading the list
Opeyemi Falegan reacts to rumours about sister's marriage to Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor
New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Ajebo Hustlers, Mr Eazi, Erigga, and others
Teezee & Cruel Santino combine for new single, 'Manhattan'
Afrobeats superstars R2Bees return with new single, 'Sun Mo Mi'
ADVERTISEMENT