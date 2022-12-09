ADVERTISEMENT
King Perry taps Tekno for 'Turkey Nla' remix

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats sensation King Perry has released the remix of his tingling single 'Turkey Nla' on which he features multi-talented musician Tekno.

King Perry feat Tekno - 'Turkey Nla' remix
King Perry feat Tekno - 'Turkey Nla' remix

Artist: King Perry

Song Title: Turkey Nla remix

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: December 9th, 2022

Producer: UNKNOWN

Song Art:

King Perry feat Tekno - 'Turkey Nla' remix
King Perry feat Tekno - 'Turkey Nla' remix

Length: 3 minutes 0 seconds

Features: 1 - Tekno

Label: Continental

Details/Takeaway: King Perry and Tekno combines to deliver catchy lyrics wrapped in smooth melody and a blustering delivery for a party starting anthem.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

