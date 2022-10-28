RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kido Madiba set to release new single 'Attention'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Sensational artist Def-Jam signee, Kido Madiba is set to release a new single he calls 'Attention.'

Kido Madiba
Kido Madiba

Ready to shake up the airwaves and dancefloors, Attention is the second single from this hot new artiste that was recently signed to Def Jam Africa as part of their proactive mission to take our continent’s sounds to the world.

Read Also

Firmly taking his spot as one of the leaders in the Afrobeat genre, Kido Madiba has kept his head down, working hard on producing music that educates and entertains simultaneously, whilst delivering relatable connection through every beat.

Attention is the perfect way to get listeners to sit up and listen. With the message stemming from a crazy and chaotic period in a past romantic relationship, Kido uses personal inspiration to drive his penmanship, inspired by love, situational factors, humanity and his environment. He speaks about ‘impact’ being one of his driving forces as a musician, “the definitive idea of success is broad and sometimes fleeting, so I would rather aim for impact”, he states. Using Pidgin English as his primary singing language, the world is gravitating towards this contagious dialect as much as the danceable beats that drive the message.

Kido is at the point in his career where he is fully focused on his music and he's ready to explores the depth of his emotions and wear his heart on their sleeve as he lays down everything for their career and fans.

Ambitious and dedicated whilst staying in touch with his humility, Kido Madiba continues to take inspiration from the greats such as Nelson Mandela, offering up his soul to the world through sound.

Kido Madiba - 'Attention'
Kido Madiba - 'Attention' Pulse Nigeria

Pre-save 'Attention' HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Viral hitmaker Ajimovoix Drums returns with defining project 'That Unserious Focus Boi'

Viral hitmaker Ajimovoix Drums returns with defining project 'That Unserious Focus Boi'

King Sunny Ade, Psquare, Yinka Davies to perform at AMAA 18th edition

King Sunny Ade, Psquare, Yinka Davies to perform at AMAA 18th edition

Yaba Buluku Boyz return with an enchanting new single ‘Wa Kula’ featuring Jah Prayzah

Yaba Buluku Boyz return with an enchanting new single ‘Wa Kula’ featuring Jah Prayzah

Who is James Brown? Man? Woman? Trans? Drag queen? or Crossdresser?

Who is James Brown? Man? Woman? Trans? Drag queen? or Crossdresser?

Kido Madiba set to release new single 'Attention'

Kido Madiba set to release new single 'Attention'

Riosoundz teams up with Supaakos & Superteatz for new single 'Only You'

Riosoundz teams up with Supaakos & Superteatz for new single 'Only You'

Wizkid hints at a collaboration with Davido on 'More Love Less Ego'

Wizkid hints at a collaboration with Davido on 'More Love Less Ego'

'My music is a problem to the industry,' Bella Shmurda tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

'My music is a problem to the industry,' Bella Shmurda tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

New Music Releases featuring Wande Coal, Wizkid, Johnny Drille, Blaqbonez, Bella Shmurda and more

New Music Releases featuring Wande Coal, Wizkid, Johnny Drille, Blaqbonez, Bella Shmurda and more

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Mohbad's lawyers serve Naira Marley's Marlian Records contract termination notice

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Disagreement between Mohbad & Naira Marley reaches new height as lawyers serve Marlian Records contract termination letter

Shatta Wale, Burna Boy

Shatta Wale lashes out at Ghanaians claiming he copied Burna Boy on his latest single

Burna Boy, Tems, Rema

'Last Last', 'Free Mind', and 'Calm Down' extend run on Billboard Hot 100