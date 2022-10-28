Kido Madiba set to release new single 'Attention'

Firmly taking his spot as one of the leaders in the Afrobeat genre, Kido Madiba has kept his head down, working hard on producing music that educates and entertains simultaneously, whilst delivering relatable connection through every beat.

Attention is the perfect way to get listeners to sit up and listen. With the message stemming from a crazy and chaotic period in a past romantic relationship, Kido uses personal inspiration to drive his penmanship, inspired by love, situational factors, humanity and his environment. He speaks about ‘impact’ being one of his driving forces as a musician, “the definitive idea of success is broad and sometimes fleeting, so I would rather aim for impact”, he states. Using Pidgin English as his primary singing language, the world is gravitating towards this contagious dialect as much as the danceable beats that drive the message.

Kido is at the point in his career where he is fully focused on his music and he's ready to explores the depth of his emotions and wear his heart on their sleeve as he lays down everything for their career and fans.

Ambitious and dedicated whilst staying in touch with his humility, Kido Madiba continues to take inspiration from the greats such as Nelson Mandela, offering up his soul to the world through sound.