Artist: Kida Kudz and Sons of Sonix featuring Teni

Song Title: Money

Genre: Afrobeats

Album: TBA

Date of release: November 14, 2019

Label: TBA

Producer: Sons of Sonix

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The song piques on our individual desire for money. The drum arrangement is beautiful and on it, Teni kills yet another feature.

You can listen to the song HERE.