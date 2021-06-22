Khemmiesings, J’Dees, Idono, others deliver stellar performances at the MTN Live from Home Concert

The first World Music Day was observed and celebrated on the Summer Solstice in France in the year 1982 when the former French minister of art and culture, Jack Lange, along with Maurice Fleuret started the Fête de la Musique in Paris.

In 2016 Make Music Day activities found another unique home in Lagos Nigeria and has since organized over 100 musical events and over 500 artists have performed on the Make Music Lagos platform. Now in its sixth year, Make Music Lagos has opened its doors for a week-long marathon of music events that collectively feature almost every major artist in the music scene.

This year’s edition commenced with MTN Live from home concerts, where talented artists like Peaches, Daniella Orji, David Operah, Banke, KhemmieSings, Kolly Dee, J’Dees, Bibicentric, and Idono delivered mind-blowing performances on their Instagram pages. It was an evening, filled with beautiful, evocative music, to serenade the airwaves. With a welcoming warmth, Khemmiesings croons a rendition of ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ and Fugees ‘Killing Me Softly with His Song’

Bibicentric performed her original song off Monophobia EP titled ‘Mama’s Prayers’

MTN partnered with Make Music Lagos to sponsor some event categories alongside the MTN Live from home concerts. One of such is MTN's best cover challenge in the My Song is Your Song competition where local artists are paired with foreign artists to perform a cover of each other’s tracks.

MTN will be giving out amazing prices to select local artists in the MTN Best Cover Challenge. There is also the New Music Marathon happening on the 23rd of June, two-hour-long airplay of songs never played on the radio. Here, artists submit fresh and original singles for verification, to be aired on Y’ello Top 10.

The Music Business Conference, another sponsored event category would take place on the 24th of June and includes two-panel sessions to discuss ‘The structure and future of the music business and an interesting discussion on ‘Women inclusion in the music business’ Panelists include Yemi Alade, Burna Boy’s Mum Bose Ogulu, amongst others.

To wrap the celebration on 26th June is the biggest stage of them all, the Virtual Shutdown Concert hosted by The Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON Centre) and supported by MTN. The Shutdown event will be a hybrid event this year with A-list artists like Iyanya, Brymo, Femi Leye, MI Abaga, and Dotti of MTN Y’ello Star performing.

Other physical events to look out for are concerts being hosted by Bogobiri, Sabor Restaurant, Taruwa, ReelGold Reelstreets, The Mine Studios, Turaka Restaurant, Freedom, and Mega Audiovisuals’ Pop-Up Worship. There is also a new addition to the 2021 roster, The MixMash Studio, an iteration of 2020’s Home Studio (which itself is an iteration of Street Studio which emerged because of the pandemic). The concept is for artists to submit sounds, lyrics, beats, etc. for producers to create a mix live.

Whatever you do, do not miss out on the events, excitement, and opportunities.

Make Music Lagos is a member of the Make Music Alliance (the global body promoting the World Music Day with HQ in New York), and the organizing partners for 2021 are Showgear, Zannoza Entertainment, IPC events, Schullz66, Alienation, and IMPREVA. Supported by MTN, TuneCore & Slice Media. To know more about the lineup of events, please visit www.makemusiclagos.org or the official social media pages @makemusiclagos.

