Khalid releases tracklist for upcoming Ep and releases date

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Israel Olorunnisola

After months of teasing, Khalid finally dropped the tracklist for his upcoming EP ‘Scenic Drive’, alongside features and a confirmed release date.

The six-time Grammy-nominated singer announced in the captions in an Instagram post.

Here we go! I’m so grateful to have worked with so many amazing/talented artists on this project! Also, I’m so excited for everyone to hear this and live with it. I’m always nervous to release new music but can honestly say this is a project I’ll hold close to my heart forever. I wanna thank everyone from the producers to the features for bringing this to life! Scenic Drive, the tape. December 3rd 💫

The nine-track EP features Alicia Keys, 6lack, Lucky Daye, Quin, JID, Kiana Lede, Majid Jordan, Smino, and Ari Lennox. Considering the artists he calls upon to join him on the drive, Khalid indeed intends to lean on his RNB fervor that was sparsely present in his breakout album ‘American Teen’.

In other news, Khalid is featured on Mariah Carey’s new holiday single “Fall in Love at Christmas,” along with Kirk Franklin. The song will appear in Carey’s upcoming Christmas special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, which premieres on Dec. 3, as well.

1. Intro feat. Alicia Keys

2. Present

3. Backseat

4. Retrograde feat. 6LACK and Lucky Daye

5. Brand New feat. Quin

6. All I Feel Is Rain feat. JID

7. Voicemail feat. Kiana Ledé

8. Open feat. Majid Jordan

9. Scenic Drive feat. Smino and Ari Lennox

‘Scenic Drive’ may come as a shock to some as fans expected a full-length album ‘New Normal’ before the end of the year. Instead, the RCA records singer released a promotional single, ‘New normal’; A song brimming with positivity and hope as we advance into an uncertain post-covid age, a track meant to headline the album for 2021’s fall season. Nevertheless, it's Khalid; whatever he gives, we’ll ecstatically receive on Dec 3rd, 2021.

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

