Staying through to the themes of his third upcoming album “Everything is changing” Skyline follows his first single release last call, a track that paid homage to the fifth anniversary of his smashing debut album “American Teen”. The Young Dumb & Broke singer has bid farewell to that teenage sensation era and looking forward to what adulthood and all that it entails is presenting/will present to him in the coming future. Considering the title of his upcoming album that has no release date in sight, the 24-year-old singer is looking on with positivity and youthful radiance; vibes that are abundant in his latest disco-themed release ‘Skyline’.
Khalid is all set for the summer with his latest single ‘Skyline’
After the previous EP was solely firmed in mid rhythm R&B Khalid returns to pop mode with a high tempo colorful track, in gear for 2022’s summer.
“'Skyline' to me is a recharge and full of summer vibes," said Khalid in a press release for the song. "I hope it brings my fans joy and gets them through any dark times they may be going through." Said Khalid in a press release.
Produced by chrome sparks and written by Khalid himself Skyline is a retro pop record in which its music video directed by Levi Turner and Cody LaPlant sticks to its theme. In the radiant music video Khalid basks in a summery atmosphere similar to that of his 2019 release Right back featuring (A boogie with da hoodie) from his sophomore album Free Spirit. But amidst what seems to be an endless dance scene, what really strikes out for the viewer in this aesthetic pleasing video is the 1999 image shifting edition of the GT-R skyline.
Over his fantastic catalogue, with his raspy vocals, Khalid is renowned for making broody songs whether in the form of R&B or pop. Skyline seems to be a return to making party-starting pop anthems much needed this summer.
