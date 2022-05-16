Khalid is all set for the summer with his latest single ‘Skyline’

Staying through to the themes of his third upcoming album “Everything is changing” Skyline follows his first single release last call, a track that paid homage to the fifth anniversary of his smashing debut album “American Teen”. The Young Dumb & Broke singer has bid farewell to that teenage sensation era and looking forward to what adulthood and all that it entails is presenting/will present to him in the coming future. Considering the title of his upcoming album that has no release date in sight, the 24-year-old singer is looking on with positivity and youthful radiance; vibes that are abundant in his latest disco-themed release ‘Skyline’.