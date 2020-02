Date: Fenruary 6, 2020

Song Title: Focus

Artist: Kezyklef featuring Phyno, iLLBliss and Harrysong

Genre: Hi-Life

Producer: Kezyklef

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Owned by an ace producer, featuring four of our eastern brethren and centred around the increasing cost of life and living, Harrysong defines the song with a brilliant hook on the word, 'Focus.'

You can listen to the song below;