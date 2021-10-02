RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

KeyQaad announces the singing of Kaestyle, as artist releases debut single

In January 2020, KeyQaad announced the signing of Omah Lay, who went on to release two EPs.

On October 1, 2021, Nigerian record label KeyQaad announced the signing of Kaestyle, a new artist.

The announcement comes with the release of his debut single "STAMINA.' Kaestyle comes with a sound that draws heavily from the golden R&B era of the mid 2000s fused with the vibrant and percussive sounds of Afrobeats from his generation.

With a combination of sultry vocals and street-smart lyricism, Kaestyle is looking to chart a unique path for himself in the fast evolving Afrobeats genre.

"I’m super excited for Kaestyle - one of the most exciting talents I have had to work with, he’s been with us almost the entire year working on his sound and style and I’m glad he’s ready to finally show the world how amazing he is," says Valentine ‘Valo’ Ngaji, the CEO, KeyQaad.

The label made their name with the success of Omah Lay and it’s the company’s mission to discover more talented African artistes and export their talents to the rest of the world.

Listen below;

Stamina

