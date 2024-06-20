ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kendrick Lamar asks Drake to return 2 Pac's ring if he wants some respect

Adeayo Adebiyi

Kendrick Lamar performed his Drake diss tracks at the pop-out concert at The Forum.

Kendrick Lamar asks Drake to return 2 Pac's ring
Kendrick Lamar asks Drake to return 2 Pac's ring

Recommended articles

On June 19, 2024, Kendrick Lamar was at the pop-out show at the Forum in Los Angeles to perform his hit Drake diss track 'Not Like Us' which is the biggest release from the disses released in the rap feud among both rappers.

Kendrick Lamar performed 'Not Like Us' 5 times to an audience that sang every word of the hit Drake diss song which set a streaming record on Spotify in the United States.

During his performance of 'Euphoria', Kendrick Lamar made it clear that he wasn't done punching at Drake as he tweaked the song's lyrics to convey a message to the Canadian rapper.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the performance, Lamar substituted the line "Matter of fact, I ain't even bleed him yet, can I bleed him" for "Give me Tupac’s ring back and I might give you a little respect" which is a direct message to Drake.

Drake purchased 2 Pac's ring for $1 million
Drake purchased 2 Pac's ring for $1 million Pulse Nigeria

According to Billboard, Drake bought the ring for $1 million and the Canadian rapper has constantly boasted about his purchase and even flaunted it in the music video for the Kendrick Lamar diss song 'Family Matters'.

Kendrick Lamar's demands come after Drake used Artificial Intelligence to deliver 2 Pac and Snoop Dogg verses on the diss record 'Taylormade Freestyle' where he called Lamar a disappointment to Compton rap legends 2 Pac and Snoop Dogg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kendrick Lamar has described 2 Pac as one of his major influences and he brought the 2 Pac experience to the pop-out show as he joined Dr. Dre to perform the late rapper's hit record 'California Love'.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayra Starr and Tems are amazing - Wizkid reacts to Odumodublvck's statement

Ayra Starr and Tems are amazing - Wizkid reacts to Odumodublvck's statement

Post Malone, Doja Cat, others headline 2024 Global Citizen Festival in New York

Post Malone, Doja Cat, others headline 2024 Global Citizen Festival in New York

Singer Victony says he's single and he's looking for a 'slim thick woman'

Singer Victony says he's single and he's looking for a 'slim thick woman'

One year of 'Angel on the Run': Rukmanisoftie celebrates anniversary with new songs

One year of 'Angel on the Run': Rukmanisoftie celebrates anniversary with new songs

Kendrick Lamar asks Drake to return 2 Pac's ring if he wants some respect

Kendrick Lamar asks Drake to return 2 Pac's ring if he wants some respect

Kendrick performs his Drake diss record 'Not Like Us' 5 times in pop-out concert

Kendrick performs his Drake diss record 'Not Like Us' 5 times in pop-out concert

Odumodublvck commends Ayra Starr and Tems for making it in the music industry

Odumodublvck commends Ayra Starr and Tems for making it in the music industry

Davido sues Sophia Momodu for joint custody of their daughter Imade

Davido sues Sophia Momodu for joint custody of their daughter Imade

Bahdman Niko's carries 'Boyahnah II' full marking of the street [Review]

Bahdman Niko's carries 'Boyahnah II' full marking of the street [Review]

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 songs for your Father's Day Playlist (Meta AI)

10 songs for your Father's Day Playlist

Burna Boy sets new record for highest-grossing concert by an African artist in the US

Burna Boy sets new record for highest-grossing concert by an African artist in the US

5X Grammy winner PJ Morton features Fireboy, Asa, Mádé Kuti on new album

5X Grammy winner PJ Morton features Fireboy, Asa, Mádé Kuti on new album

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes African streaming history in the United States

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes African streaming history in the United States