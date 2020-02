Multi talented Nigerian star singer, KenDickson has released the video to “Blessings,” a prayerful song to get you going with your day to day activities in 2020 and beyond.

After the success recorded in 2019 with his hit single “Jojo,” Kendickson isn’t slowing down as he’s ready to climb the ladder up in 2020.

KenDickson releases the video to “Blessings”

This is a featured post.