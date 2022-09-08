Kelvynboy features Steflon Don and Tekno on remix of ‘Down Flat’

In the post shared on his social media pages, the ‘Toffee’ hit-maker thanked his collaborators and also teased his followers with a snippet of the song with the voice of the featured acts announcing their presence.

Pulse Nigeria

The viral hit song ‘Down Flat’ was released on January 28, 2022, and the record since its release has been dominating several music charts locally and internationally including the Billboard Top Triller Global Chart, and Billboard US Afrobeats Songs Chart, among others.

The audio and video for Kelvyn Boy’s smash hit single, ‘Down Flat’ which was both released on Friday, January 28, 2022, has surpassed 18 million streams and 6 million views on Boomplay and YouTube respectively.

According to the singer, “Down Flat” was the fastest song he has ever recorded. He said he recorded the song in less than 20 minutes adding that the song came from above and started doing its own thing and dominating the scene without him making that much effort in promoting it.

“The song came from above and did its thing because the budget for the video and the energy when we started promoting it was very low when you go back to my songs and how I pushed them, I didn’t even trust “Downflat” like this but the song came in and it is doing its thing”, he said.

“I see this coming when I release any song but not as quick as this because I drop songs and it takes time for people to love it but this one is just three months old and each and every day I wake up to see new things and different levels about the song”, he added.