Kel P drops sizzling single 'One More Night'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi-talented music producer and artist Kel P has released a new single he calls 'One More Night'.

Artist: Kel P

Song Title: One More Night

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: January 20, 2022

Producer: KDAGREAT

Song Art:

Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 42 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Universal Music Division Virgin Records

Details/Takeaway: 'One More Night' is the first single of the Nigerian producer-singer-composer Kel-P, four-time Grammy-nominated artist thanks to his work on Burna Boy, Skip Marley and Wizkid albums.

For his very first solo single, Kel-P delivers a heady track and samples with accuracy the hit 'Dilemma' of Nelly & Kelly Rowland, offering to its public the first Afro-fusion hit of a long line, so as his friends and colleagues Burna Boy, Rema, WizKid, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, Mr Eazi et Dadju etc.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
