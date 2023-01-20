Artist: Kel P
Kel P drops sizzling single 'One More Night'
Multi-talented music producer and artist Kel P has released a new single he calls 'One More Night'.
Song Title: One More Night
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: January 20, 2022
Producer: KDAGREAT
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 42 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Universal Music Division Virgin Records
Details/Takeaway: 'One More Night' is the first single of the Nigerian producer-singer-composer Kel-P, four-time Grammy-nominated artist thanks to his work on Burna Boy, Skip Marley and Wizkid albums.
For his very first solo single, Kel-P delivers a heady track and samples with accuracy the hit 'Dilemma' of Nelly & Kelly Rowland, offering to its public the first Afro-fusion hit of a long line, so as his friends and colleagues Burna Boy, Rema, WizKid, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, Mr Eazi et Dadju etc.
