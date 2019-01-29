Kechi Okwuchi, who survived the 2005 Sosoliso plane crash and has had to undergo several surgeries afterwards came to fame on season 12 of “America’s Got Talent” in 2017.

The talented singer captured the hearts of viewers across the world with her incredible story, making it to the top 10 of that edition, where she finished sixth, performing her cover of Estelle‘s anthem 'Conquero.'

The Champions edition of America's Got Talent has given Kechi another chance on the big stage and on Monday night, January 28, 2019, she delivered another wowing moment that has earned her a place in the finals.

Performing “You Are The Reason” by Callum Scott, Kechi got the Golden Buzzer from judge Simon Cowell that sends her straight through to the finals on this spin-off episode.

She got the Golden Buzzer over the likes of two past winners of the main show — performance artist Kenichi Ebina (2013) and and ventriloquist Paul Zerdin (2015).

"I'm going to be honest with you. I didn't really like it that much," judge Simon Cowell told Kechi before hitting the real Golden Buzzer. "I actually loved it!"

Kechi will be joined in the finals round by singer Brian Justin Crum, a finalist on Season 11 of "AGT," who progressed through superfan votes from all 50 states.