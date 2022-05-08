RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

KDDO shares snippet of unreleased song with Davido and Chris Brown

Authors:

Onyema Courage

A new collaboration between Davido and Chris Brown is on the way.

KDDO, Davido and Chris Brown
KDDO, Davido and Chris Brown

Ayoola Oladapo Agboola, a Nigerian music producer, songwriter, and recording artist known professionally as KDDO or Kiddominant, took to Instagram to share a snippet of an unreleased song. In the video, Davido, a Nigerian superstar, can be seen dancing to the song with Chris Brown, an American singer-songwriter.

Recommended articles

Davido and Chris Brown had previously collaborated on a few songs. They first collaborated in 2019 on the song 'Blow My Mind,' which appeared on Davido's sophomore album 'A Good Time.' In 2020, they collaborated with Young Thug on 'Shopping Spree,' a track from Davido's 'A Better Time' album.

Here's a snippet from KDDO's Instagram account implying a new Davido and Chris Brown collaboration is on the way.

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Orijin seals deal to sponsor Asa live in Lagos, promises and 'Orijinal' experience to guests

Orijin seals deal to sponsor Asa live in Lagos, promises and 'Orijinal' experience to guests

Pulse List: All songs featured on the Netflix series 'Blood Sisters'

Pulse List: All songs featured on the Netflix series 'Blood Sisters'

KDDO shares snippet of unreleased song with Davido and Chris Brown

KDDO shares snippet of unreleased song with Davido and Chris Brown

'I didn’t feel shame, but inadequacy' - Nse Ikpe-Etim speaks on inability to give birth

'I didn’t feel shame, but inadequacy' - Nse Ikpe-Etim speaks on inability to give birth

Rema surprises fans as Patoranking & Karun join him on stage at Carnivore

Rema surprises fans as Patoranking & Karun join him on stage at Carnivore

Wizkid wins 'Best African Artiste of the Year' at Ghana Music Awards 2022

Wizkid wins 'Best African Artiste of the Year' at Ghana Music Awards 2022

Future Sounds Vol.6 featuring Boy Spyce, Sam Sun, Boy Adequate, Maradona, and more

Future Sounds Vol.6 featuring Boy Spyce, Sam Sun, Boy Adequate, Maradona, and more

Netflix’s shareholders file lawsuit over subscriber loss

Netflix’s shareholders file lawsuit over subscriber loss

Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul parties with LeBron James on her birthday

Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul parties with LeBron James on her birthday

Trending

Kizz Daniel and Tekno release new single 'Buga'

Kizz Daniel & Tekno Buga

Naira Marley recruits Zinoleesky for 'o dun'

Naira Marley recruits Zinoleesky for 'o dun'

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Kizz Daniel, Tekno, Victony, Naira Marley, and more

New Music Friday (Cover: Tekno x Kizz Daniel)

Boy Spyce explains why he sees himself as a rabbit

Boy Spyce (OkayAfrica)