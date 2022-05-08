Ayoola Oladapo Agboola, a Nigerian music producer, songwriter, and recording artist known professionally as KDDO or Kiddominant, took to Instagram to share a snippet of an unreleased song. In the video, Davido, a Nigerian superstar, can be seen dancing to the song with Chris Brown, an American singer-songwriter.
KDDO shares snippet of unreleased song with Davido and Chris Brown
A new collaboration between Davido and Chris Brown is on the way.
Davido and Chris Brown had previously collaborated on a few songs. They first collaborated in 2019 on the song 'Blow My Mind,' which appeared on Davido's sophomore album 'A Good Time.' In 2020, they collaborated with Young Thug on 'Shopping Spree,' a track from Davido's 'A Better Time' album.
Here's a snippet from KDDO's Instagram account implying a new Davido and Chris Brown collaboration is on the way.
