Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Kcee features Wizkid in video for Psycho

New Video Kcee - Psycho ft Wizkid

Watch as Wizkid pull up in the colourful visuals for Kcee's latest song, 'Psycho.'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Kcee has dropped a colourful and vibrant video for his latest song, 'Psycho' featuring Wizkid.

Days after teasing his fans with both pictures of him and Wizkid and snippets from the video, the 'Limpopo' singer has now released the full visuals to his latest collaboration with the Starboy.

The duo who first teamed up on the 2013 hit song 'Pull Over' are back working together and have created another banging joint in 'Psycho'.

The melodic love tune which has all the makings of a hit has a colourful and smooth visuals to enhance its appeal.

The video is directed by Patrick Elis.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Davido Singer working with Kiss Daniel on new singlebullet
2 New Music Westsyde - 'Kpakujemu' Ft. Olamide, Terri, Bhary Jay & Lytabullet
3 Davido Pop star reportedly escapes gun shot attack during rally in...bullet

Related Articles

Wizkid Pop star to name next album after son, ''Zion''
Wizkid Did Pop star just confirm he will be releasing ''Made in Lagos'' on October 1st?
New Video Kcee - 'Boo' feat. Tekno
Runtown Here is a timeline of Singer's bitter feud with estranged label, Eric Many
Pulse Opinion The transition of Olamide the rapper into a pop star
Wizkid Twitter is going wild as singer's baby mama drags him on social media
Davido Singer working with Kiss Daniel on new single
Wizkid Singer's baby mama explodes! Shares private chats, drags him on Instagram
Starboy to the World Wizkid and Cassper Nyovest featured in Moschino Ciroc campaign

Music

New Music Niniola - 'Bana'
New Music Timaya - 'Bam Bam' ft Olamide
Wizkid Did Pop star just confirm he will be releasing ''Made in Lagos'' on October 1st?
#ThrowBackThursday 8 years ago, A-Q delivered a near classic album, but we all slept on it
X
Advertisement