Kcee features Wizkid in video for Psycho

news

Kcee has dropped a colourful and vibrant video for his latest song, 'Psycho' featuring Wizkid .

Days after teasing his fans with both pictures of him and Wizkid and snippets from the video, the 'Limpopo' singer has now released the full visuals to his latest collaboration with the Starboy.

The duo who first teamed up on the 2013 hit song 'Pull Over' are back working together and have created another banging joint in 'Psycho'.

The melodic love tune which has all the makings of a hit has a colourful and smooth visuals to enhance its appeal.

The video is directed by Patrick Elis.