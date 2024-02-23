Kcee recruits Teni & Skibii for new single 'Ebelebe'
Kcee continues his exploration of Amapiano on new single.
The veteran hitmaker is set to extend his Amapiano exploration with a new single titled 'Ebelebe' on which he recruits the assistance or hitmakers Skibii and Teni.
'Ebelebe' is a catchy and upbeat song produced by the sensational Jaysynths who the mastermind behind the production, as he sets the rhythm for everyone to groove to. Kcee goes with the flow and delivers a memorable line: "Many man promise, no miss call, why, cos man no call". This shows his confidence, and charisma and why he has stood the test of time.
The song is now available on all streaming platforms and listeners can enjoy the celebration of life and music as Kcee kicks off his 2024 with a bang.
