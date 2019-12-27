Sponsored by Star Lager Beer and Access Bank, Access The Stars provides an opportunity for budding music talents to showcase their skills while giving them the chance to perform alongside Nigeria’s biggest stars.

KCEE & Zlatan star in spectacular Onitsha concert, as Access The Stars takes on Owerri

So far, the music reality show has featured steller concerts in Abeokuta, Lagos, Abuja, Calabar and Onitsha. The show will now be heading to Owerri where the trio of judges, Tee-Y Mix, Kaffy and Seyi Shay, will be tasked with selecting the best talents the city has to offer.

Access The Stars will kickoff in Owerri with a series of auditions at the City Global Hotel, Owerri between December 26 and 27 and will climax with the Access The Stars concert which will be held at the Imo International Centre (IICC) on December 29. The concert will see performances from Wande Coal, Kcee, Obiligbo Brothers and CJ.

Aspiring musicians who would like to take part in the show can register at accessthestars.ng. The show will also be aired on famous lifestyle channels; Africa Magic, Views Channel and HipTv.

