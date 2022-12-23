ADVERTISEMENT
KCee & Okwesili Eze Group return with new compilation, 'Thanksgiving'

Adeayo Adebiyi

KCee and the Okwesili Eze Group has returned with a new praise compilation called 'Thanksgiving'.

KCee X Okwesili Eze Group - 'Thanksgiving'
KCee X Okwesili Eze Group - 'Thanksgiving'

Artist: KCee & Okwesili Eze Group

Song Title: Thanksgivinh

Genre: Highlife

Date of Release: December 23rd, 2022

Producer: UNKNOWN

Song Art:

KCee X Okwesili Eze Group - 'Thanksgiving'
KCee X Okwesili Eze Group - 'Thanksgiving' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 9 minutes 53 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Five Star Music

Details/Takeaway: Known for their satisfying covers of classic Igbo praise songs, KCee and the Okwesili Eze Group returns with a new compilation they call 'Thanksgiving'.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
