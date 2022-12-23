Artist: KCee & Okwesili Eze Group
KCee & Okwesili Eze Group return with new compilation, 'Thanksgiving'
KCee and the Okwesili Eze Group has returned with a new praise compilation called 'Thanksgiving'.
Song Title: Thanksgivinh
Genre: Highlife
Date of Release: December 23rd, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 9 minutes 53 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Five Star Music
Details/Takeaway: Known for their satisfying covers of classic Igbo praise songs, KCee and the Okwesili Eze Group returns with a new compilation they call 'Thanksgiving'.
