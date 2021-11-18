RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kashcoming premieres Saloo official video, Africa-wide

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The song tells a story of a woman called Salo who is a player, but Kashcoming falls for never the less.

Kashcoming Premieres Saloo Official Video, Africa-Wide.
Kashcoming Premieres Saloo Official Video, Africa-Wide.

Ashiru Lateef Okekayode popularly known as Kashcoming is a Nigerian Singer, Song writer and Afropop rising star, he discovered his music talent at the very early age of 11 when he started a group with his friend Demmy Jones.

Recommended articles

He officially kicked off his music career with the audio and video release of “Controlla” in the last quarter of 2019 with crispy visuals directed by David Anthony.

With “Fire Fighter” featuring Zlatan, Kashcoming reached a greater height on social media creating a viral challenge which took everyone by storm in the third quarter of 2021. Sauuund: In “Salo” Kashcoming hooked up with hit maker Crackermallo to create a monster hit.

The song tells a story of a woman called Salo who is a player, but Kashcoming falls for never the less.

The video which premiered on all digital platforms and radio + TV Nationwide was directed by Gorilla Boy.

Search, Stream, Enjoy and feel the sound of Kashcoming.

The video which premiered on all digital platforms and radio + TV Nationwide was directed by Gorilla Boy.

This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anita and Lola Okoye celebrate their husbands after settling rift

Anita and Lola Okoye celebrate their husbands after settling rift

Kashcoming premieres Saloo official video, Africa-wide

Kashcoming premieres Saloo official video, Africa-wide

Michael Omonua's 'Rehearsal' wins Grand Prize at Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur

Michael Omonua's 'Rehearsal' wins Grand Prize at Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur

Amy Jephta's 'Barakat' is SA's Oscars submission

Amy Jephta's 'Barakat' is SA's Oscars submission

Here's a first-look teaser at Netflix's 'A Naija Christmas'

Here's a first-look teaser at Netflix's 'A Naija Christmas'

Niniola’s ‘Lagos To Jozi’ is a timely intervention, but time will tell [Pulse EP Review]

Niniola’s ‘Lagos To Jozi’ is a timely intervention, but time will tell [Pulse EP Review]

Cynthia Morgan goes on a public meltdown over Davido's largess from fans

Cynthia Morgan goes on a public meltdown over Davido's largess from fans

Adele talks about Amy Winehouse, almost not releasing her new album '30,' her divorce and more [Interview]

Adele talks about Amy Winehouse, almost not releasing her new album '30,' her divorce and more [Interview]

Paul Okoye shares account details, asks fans of PSquare to donate as they celebrate their 40th birthday

Paul Okoye shares account details, asks fans of PSquare to donate as they celebrate their 40th birthday

Trending

American University band delivers amazing performance Wizkid's 'Essence' in a stadium as song hits 100 million streams on Apple Music

Wizkid and Tems. (TBD)

Check out all the times that Nigerian artists won Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA)

D'Banj

After certifications in France and the UK, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' hits 15 billion streams on TikTok

CKay

Omay Lay is back with 'Free My Mind'

Omay Lay is back with 'Free My Mind.' (KeyQaad)