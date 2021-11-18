Kashcoming Premieres Saloo Official Video, Africa-Wide.

He officially kicked off his music career with the audio and video release of “Controlla” in the last quarter of 2019 with crispy visuals directed by David Anthony.

With “Fire Fighter” featuring Zlatan, Kashcoming reached a greater height on social media creating a viral challenge which took everyone by storm in the third quarter of 2021. Sauuund: In “Salo” Kashcoming hooked up with hit maker Crackermallo to create a monster hit.

The song tells a story of a woman called Salo who is a player, but Kashcoming falls for never the less.

The video which premiered on all digital platforms and radio + TV Nationwide was directed by Gorilla Boy.

