Kenya sensation Karun dazzles on Spotify & COLORSxSTUDIOS performance

She is the third Kenyan artist featured, joining Lisa Oduor-Noah and Xenia Manasseh.

The singer, songwriter and producer credits her dad for her love of music, and describes her musical style as soulful at the core, even as she dabbles in other genres.

This soulful and meditative style is fully on display for her A COLORS SHOW performance, where she performs 'Only You', in an ode to a past lover, a feeling that most, if not all, are familiar with.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hope to keep discovering who I am and just being fiercely myself in whatever medium that is, and so music is what I’m doing right now, and I hope it kind of just gets a bit more powerful,” says Karun on her future ambitions.

Her fans can definitely attest to this self discovery and growth, as they have seen her grow from a member of the now defunct alternative hip hop group Camp Mulla, to a solo artist in her own right, with several singles and albums under her belt.

This partnership with COLORSxSTUDIOS falls under Tantalizers, Spotify’s flagship Afro R&B playlist, and also the home to all the COLORS shows, with Karun currently on the cover.