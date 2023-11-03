ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kenya sensation Karun dazzles on Spotify & COLORSxSTUDIOS performance

Adeayo Adebiyi

Talented vocalist Karun is the third Kenyan featured on Spotify and COLORSxSTUDIOS.

Karun dazzles on Spotify & COLORSxSTUDIOS performance
Karun dazzles on Spotify & COLORSxSTUDIOS performance

Recommended articles

She is the third Kenyan artist featured, joining Lisa Oduor-Noah and Xenia Manasseh.

The singer, songwriter and producer credits her dad for her love of music, and describes her musical style as soulful at the core, even as she dabbles in other genres.

This soulful and meditative style is fully on display for her A COLORS SHOW performance, where she performs 'Only You', in an ode to a past lover, a feeling that most, if not all, are familiar with.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hope to keep discovering who I am and just being fiercely myself in whatever medium that is, and so music is what I’m doing right now, and I hope it kind of just gets a bit more powerful,” says Karun on her future ambitions.

Her fans can definitely attest to this self discovery and growth, as they have seen her grow from a member of the now defunct alternative hip hop group Camp Mulla, to a solo artist in her own right, with several singles and albums under her belt.

This partnership with COLORSxSTUDIOS falls under Tantalizers, Spotify’s flagship Afro R&B playlist, and also the home to all the COLORS shows, with Karun currently on the cover.

Karun’s show and interview is available on ColorsxStudios website where fans can learn more about the Berklee alum, and watch her perform the single.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Joeboy drops new single ‘Only God Can Save Me’, announces new EP

Joeboy drops new single ‘Only God Can Save Me’, announces new EP

Ibejii Drops New Single: Chocolate Hour

Ibejii Drops New Single: Chocolate Hour

Kenya sensation Karun dazzles on Spotify & COLORSxSTUDIOS performance

Kenya sensation Karun dazzles on Spotify & COLORSxSTUDIOS performance

I haven't been happy for days - Bella Shmurda mourns friend Mohbad

I haven't been happy for days - Bella Shmurda mourns friend Mohbad

Seyi Vibez's 'Billion Dollar Baby' is the longest #1 album of 2023

Seyi Vibez's 'Billion Dollar Baby' is the longest #1 album of 2023

BNXN, Elevation Worship, Coco Jones feature on Apple Music Christmas Playlist

BNXN, Elevation Worship, Coco Jones feature on Apple Music Christmas Playlist

'BBNaija' Phyna and Princess exchange insults on Twitter over abortions

'BBNaija' Phyna and Princess exchange insults on Twitter over abortions

Leczy teams up with King Perryy to release new single 'Another Day'

Leczy teams up with King Perryy to release new single 'Another Day'

I'm familiar with grief - Editi Effiong on connection with 'The Black Book'

I'm familiar with grief - Editi Effiong on connection with 'The Black Book'

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido fire Dammy Krane for being ungrateful

I gifted you 3 verses in your dead career - Davido fires back at Dammy Krane

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Afro Nation has organised concerts in Portugal, Ghana, Puerto Rico, Miami, and Detroit [Afro Nation]

Afro Nation cancels Detty December concert in Nigeria

Hip Hop star Blaqbonez releases new album 'Emeka Must Shine'

Hip Hop star Blaqbonez releases new album 'Emeka Must Shine'