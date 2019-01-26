The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that UMG Recordings, Def Jam and Bravado International Group are also mentioned in the suit. Song publisher EMI has been identified as a defendant in a separate litigation initiated by West at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The rapper is represented by a litigator Robert Schwartz says a report by the Hollywood Reporter. It adds that Ye is alleging unjust enrichment on the part of EMI and the record companies being sued.

According to reports, the important information in the lawsuit has been keep kept away from the public leaving room for guesses.

"There now exists a dispute between Plaintiffs and Defendant EMI regarding the parties' rights and obligations to one another under the EMI Contract and Extensions," the Hollywood Reporter gathered the little information available in connection with the suits.

Pitchfork Magazine also says Kanye West is asking for a declaratory relief and a transfer of property in the suit against EMI. According to reports, the rapper is seeking damages but the amount he is asking for is not visible from the court documents.