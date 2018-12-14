Kanye West attacks Drake in latest Twitter rant

news

Kanye West reignited his rap feud hours after he accused Drake of being "fake" , launching several accusations and demanding an apology.

The prolific rapper/producer took to Twitter in the late Thursday night, December 13th into the early hours of the next day, where he shared a screenshot of a text message alleging how Drake sought to clear a sample from his 2009 song, 'So Far Gone.'

He then went on a lenghty Twitter Tirade claiming that Drake called him to “threaten” him and further alleged Drake had someone run onstage at Pusha’s show (who Kanye alleged is in “critical condition”).

“Since the pool line he’s been trying to poke at me and fuck with me,” he shared, alluding to Drake’s 2016 single 'Suummer Sixteen.'

He also clarified that he was not the person who informed Pusha T about Kanye's son, confirming what Pusha himself had stated in October that he heard of the child from Drake's producer, Noah “40” Shebib.

He also addressed how Drake disrespected Kid Cudi, his mental state alluding it as a reason why black people never get ahead.