Kanika Kapoor continues her vibrant Punjabi & Afrobeats blend with 'Matak Matak'

After a long-awaited return, Kanika Kapoor, known for her powerful vocals and Bollywood chart-toppers, is set to embark on a bold new journey with the release of her upcoming international collaboration with Nigerian Afrobeats artist TimiBoi.

This record marks a new Sonic path in her career, showcasing her artistic evolution as she ventures into a fusion of global sounds, blending her signature Indian vocals with international influences like Afrobeats and modern pop.

The track is a celebration of cultural and musical diversity, representing a seamless blend of Afropop and Indian styles. Kanika takes her listeners on an eclectic journey while staying true to her roots. The single released in Nigeria, marks Kanika Kapoor's exciting introduction to the Nigerian music Industry.

Matak Matak is already making waves on social media platforms like TikTok, where fans have been quick to share creative dance routines set to the track's infectious rhythm.

Music knows no boundaries, and with Matak Matak, we’ve created a vibrant fusion that brings the best of India and Nigeria together. This cross-cultural collaboration is uniting two musical worlds in an energetic, fresh way.

"The song is full of life, and I can’t wait for my fans to experience this exciting blend, along with the catchy hook step that brings it all to life," Kanika said expressing her excitement about the release.