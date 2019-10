Date: October 16, 2019

Artist: Kanibeatz featuring Joeboy and Teni

Song Title: Mr. Man

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: Kanibeatz

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: LMG

Details/Takeaway: This song features Dr. Dolor entertainment singer, Teni & Banku Music signee, Joeboy. This comes as JoeBoy is set to drop his EP and a new single featuring Mayorkun.

You can listen to the song below;