Nigeria's dance queen Kaffy is empowering dancers with the Fearless Danceboss Challenge which has produced it's first winner.

Esther Sunday, a 23-year-old female dancer and children dance instructor, emerged the winner of the challenge powered by Kaffy.

With her sublime talent and originality, Sunday also known as Queen Extel left a big impression on the erudite panel of jury at the live-streamed show headed by veteran dancer and show convener Kaffy to edged out four leading male dancers at the grand finale event.

The colourful finale event which held in Lagos at the well-equipped Madestic Entertainment Studio was the climax of four weeks of virtual activities including dance battles, webinars and interaction with subject-matter experts.

Queen Extel was awarded a cash gift of N300,000, one-year Health Insurance package named after Kaffy by Avon HMO, and another one-year life insurance policy worth N1,000,000.

At the keenly contested finale, all five dancers who made it to the live show based on a weekly accumulation of points of the past 21 days took their turns to present a pitch for a dance commercial for the event's lead sponsor Fearless Energy Drink.

Three dancers were lucky to make it to the final dance battle where each of them presented short, curated dance pieces.

In the end, the judges comprising dancers, Donflex and Lovett Otegbola who were joined by ace music video director, Akin Alabi were unanimous in crowing 23-year-old Esther Sunday as the winner for her outstanding dance performance.

"It's a dream come true for me. Many times, while teaching my students, I have mimicked myself announcing my entry to a big stage as a winner of a show in my head," Queen Extel said.

"And it came to pass here today as indeed, a dream come true. Apart from the competition aspect, I have gained a lot of knowledge on self-confidence, dance-preneurship, and to impact the young generation."

22-year-old Osas Jaywise finished as the first runner-up and went home with N200, 000 followed by 27-year-old Pwafukadi Japheth Ngbaranduma also known as Jeremy J, who went home with N100,000.

Both runner ups also got health and life insurance prizes.

All three finalists also went home with Dance Boss Empowerment Kit to boost their creative enterprises, including printer, backpack, gimbals, headphones, hard-drive, boom box, and dancewear set.

According to the host Kaffy, Danceboss Challenge was about dance battles and an empowerment platform to equip the next generation of dancepreneurs.

Over 100 dance talents from across Nigerian who partook in the competition at the beginning also benefitted from knowledge-sharing sessions. Subject-matter experts took them on mental and physical health, entrepreneurship, money management and testimonials from established dancers.