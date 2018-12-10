Pulse.ng logo
K1 De Ultimate mourns loss of another member of his band

K1 De Ultimate's saxophonist reportedly passes away

The death has been reportedly announced of Fuji Legend, K1 De Ultimate's saxophonist, Joel Ajayi.

play K1 De Ultimate loses another member of his band (Pulse)

The death has reportedly been announced of K1 De Ultimate's saxophonist, Joel Ajayi.

It has been gathered that the Fuji legend, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate is shattered at the moment over the death of his saxophonist, Mr. Joel Ajayi.

The musician is pained that despite his effort at bringing the medical situation of late Mr. Ajayi under control, he lost the battle to death.

play The late saxophonist Joel Ajayi and K1 The Ultimate on stage (Blackbox)

 

Pulse gathered from a reliable source within the singer's camp that Ajayi, was attended to by K1's personal doctor, Dr. Idowu Agarawu, before he opted to be moved to a church for prayers, from where he died on Sunday, December 9th 2018.

His death is coming barely three weeks after the death of one of the band boys, Mr. Dipo Odebode Aderibigbe who lost his life to Hypotension commonly called 'Low Blood Pressure.'

Mr. Aderibigbe who, according to his family members and personal doctor, had no illness before he submitted to the overwhelming power of death.

He is believed to have cancelled all engagements this week to mourn the departed.

K1 De Ultimate's lead vocalist, Dipo Odebode Aderibigbe has reportedly passed away.

It has been reported that the long time band member of the Fuji legend died on Sunday night, November 25, 2018.

According to The Lagos Times, sources revealed that some members of the band had called Aderibigbe to inform him of a show slated for Sunday evening at Oduduwa Street at GRA, Ikeja.

He was reported to have complained that he had been unable to sleep for some days.

