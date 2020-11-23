Charlie Xtreme is now a veteran. Even though he’s known for his more Hip-Hop-esque sounds, he made one of his best bits of music on ‘Se7en’ for a little known JVSH. But man, through seven tracks and 24 minutes, JVSH and Charlie Xtreme create an impressively cohesive body of work with high replay value.

Se7en is one of those trips down a rabbit hole of solemn, lo-fi yet dense melodies that lull a listener into a place that values flow and production over what’s actually being said. JVSH definitely put 10 steps right with this body of work. Where many others have faltered, JVSH has excelled supremely.

Like 6lack and Bryson Tiller, JVSH is a hybrid. On his third body of work after 'III' and 'Hugs, Hearts and Hammers' in 2018, he releases his best body of work yet.

The 7-track EP is an experience in the intricacies of the typical Nigerian story that’s ‘Made In Lagos.’ Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad. But usually, it’s turbulent and interesting. Like any young Nigerian, his life isn’t exactly a bed of roses. On ‘For Your People’ JVSH sings, “There’s a war outside, you can never find love outside…”

While he was talking about his relationship with his society on the song, the line perfectly fits the Nigerian relationship stereotype. He even drowns his sorrows in a blunt.

‘For Your People’ feels like an Omarion record, but with more socio-political chatter. The beat is more danceable and JVSH showcases a versatility to his delivery as he sung-raps in Patois and Pidgin. When JVSH does chill, he’s carefree and doesn’t listen to the haters on, ‘Treepy.’

Nonetheless, he’s also aware enough to feel like Hakeem Olajuwon and understand that you can’t live in the past. But the most profound thing he says is, “Ion care about the fame and fortune, makes me nauseous…” The beat has a unique bounce and designated legato strings that switch for varying melodies as the furtive drums aid the cause.

And yeah, JVSH also quit school despite being called crazy. He’s not here for a pat on the back, he just wants to be heard. In an ideal scenario, ‘For Your People’ be track two to ‘Treepy’ at track one.

Other times, he’s also a The Weeknd-esque toxic male who delivers the right brand of amorous toxicity that women are known to love. He assumes that persona on, ‘234 Live.’ As he raps on, ‘Oowweee,’ he’s also a Yoruba boy - that definitely explains a lot of things. Paybac absolutely rips his verse on that Tay Keith-esque beat though.

But on ‘Get Thru,’ he is a loverboy - a confident one. One of the first things he says in the song is, “I can make your dreams turn reality…”

‘Sleep Good’ is based on Soft Rock guitars like a XXXTentacion song. It is based on a melancholic strain and a morose longing of a depleting love affair that looks like holding on. But then, the idea is shrouded in quality Trapsoul music. The mixing of the song could have done with more quality though.

The EP closes out to ‘Nocturnal.’ On the negative side, some of the songs on this EP could have been 25-30 seconds shorter…

8.5 - Victory