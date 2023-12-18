ADVERTISEMENT
Justin Bieber extends record as the top act on Spotify's Billionaires Club

Adeayo Adebiyi

Justin Bieber extends his record as the top act on Spotify's Billionaires Club.

Justin Bieber extends record on Spotify's Billionaires Club
Justin Bieber extends record on Spotify's Billionaires Club

With '10,000 hours', his collaboration with Country acts Dan & Shay surpassing a billion Spotify streams, Justin Bieber extends his record for having the most songs with over a billion Spotify streams to 15.

With an impressive catalog of chart-topping hits, Bieber continues to hold the record for the most songs with over 1 billion streams on Spotify, firmly establishing himself as a streaming powerhouse.

The accomplishment comes as several of Bieber's tracks, spanning multiple albums and collaborations, have amassed a staggering billion streams each, catapulting him into a league of his own.

Among Bieber's tracks that have crossed the 1 billion stream mark are chart-topping singles like 'Sorry,' 'Love Yourself,' and 'What Do You Mean?', 'Ghost', 'Peaches' featuring Daniel Caeser & Giveon.

Collaborative efforts such as 'Despacito (Remix)' with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, 'I'm The One' with DJ Khaled, 'I Don't Care' with Ed Sheeran, and 'Cold Water' with Major Lazer and , Kid Laroi's 'Stay', and '10,000 Hours' with Dan & Shay have garnered immense popularity, further solidifying Bieber's influence in the music landscape.

This remarkable milestone on Spotify is a testament to Bieber's enduring appeal and the unwavering support of his dedicated fanbase, known as Beliebers.

His journey from a teenage sensation to a mature and accomplished artist has been marked by musical evolution, resonating with fans across generations.

As the music industry evolves and streaming becomes a dominant force in music consumption, Bieber's achievement of multiple songs crossing the 1 billion stream milestone underscores his relevance and influence in shaping the contemporary music landscape.

Below is a playlist of all the songs with over a billion streams on Spotify.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

