Jola Bello introduces a new melody in her new single '789' as she paints a rhythmic mental picture of what it means to be a full supporter of your loved one. '789' has a great chorus and a catchy hook, with a “sing-along” for everyone that loves good music.

Channeling positive energy through her dulcet voice, colorful persona, and smart mind, Jola Bello creates a new sound different from the current industry standard and steps it up with a lot of sass, soul, and honesty.

She is a hard-working female artiste with her confidence intact and her voice ready to sing her heart out. Her style of music Afro-Pop makes her one of the artists to look out for in the new year and 789 is the message to solidify that.

Listen to 789 on Audiomack;