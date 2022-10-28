Artist: Johnny Drille
Johnny Drille returns with new captivating EP, 'Home'
Nigerian singing sensation Johnny Drille has released a new extended play tape he calls 'Home'.
Album Title: Home
Genre: Afrobeats, R&B
Date of Release: October 28th, 2022
Producers: (Track 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 - Johnny Drille) (Track 2 - Don Jazzy), (Track 4 - Godwyn), (Track 5 - Teemode)
Song Art:
Length: 18 minutes 06 seconds
Features: 3 - Cavemen, Adekunle Gold, Phyno
Label: Mavin Records
Details/Takeaway: Johnny Drille's 'Home' is a combination of soothing songs that seek inspire, strengthen, and delight listeners. He sought the assistance of some of Nigeria's finest acts to deliver what he describes as some of the best music he has ever made.
