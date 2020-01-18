It’s got to be a special day for Nigerian singer and songwriter, Johnny Drille on Saturday, January 18, 2020, when his favourite American rapper, Jon Bellion gave him a shout out on Twitter.

The bromance between the two musicians is getting really cordial and Johnny Drille’s fans can’t wait to see them come up with a music collaboration.

On Saturday, Jon Bellion hailed the Nigerian singer on Twitter calling him 'the truth'.

Replying the tweet, the Mavin artist returned the favour with more noble appellations, calling the American rapper ‘the King, the legend.’

The continued the love affair between both artists was first heard of in 2019 when Johnny Drille tweeted at Jon Bellion to come perform in Nigeria. Jon Bellion replied that he would if Drille opens for him. They thereafter proceeded to meet each other.

At Johnny Drille’s show in November 2019, he admitted that he has Jon Bellion’s number.

Jon Bellion is the American singer-songwriter and producer notably known for his album, ‘The Human Condition.’