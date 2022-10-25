Johnny Drille drops teaser for new single featuring Phyno

In the video post, Johnny Drille can be seen recording an R&B single with his trademark folk element next to Phyno who delivers a smooth rap verse.

The love song which Drille reveals will be dropping the midnight on Thursday, 26th October as the follow-up of his recently released song 'How Are You'.

Johnny Drille is currently enjoying a fine run with his inspirational single 'How Are You' resonating with listeners, especially the promotional duet with Mavin's Records boss Don Jazzy.