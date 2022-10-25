RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Johnny Drille drops teaser for new single featuring Phyno

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian singing sensation Johnny Drille has released the teaser for his upcoming single which features superstar rapper Phyno.

Johnny Drille, Phyno
Johnny Drille, Phyno

Details: Johnny Drille has taken to his Twitter account to share the teaser for his next single which features rapper Phyno.

Read Also

In the video post, Johnny Drille can be seen recording an R&B single with his trademark folk element next to Phyno who delivers a smooth rap verse.

The love song which Drille reveals will be dropping the midnight on Thursday, 26th October as the follow-up of his recently released song 'How Are You'.

Johnny Drille is currently enjoying a fine run with his inspirational single 'How Are You' resonating with listeners, especially the promotional duet with Mavin's Records boss Don Jazzy.

He also established himself as a fan favorite with his recent decision to share his phone numbers with fans whom he ask that they call him to discuss how they feel. The move generated excitement from fans with reports claiming that the airtel lines were sooner jammed up as a result of massive incoming calls.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Johnny Drille drops teaser for new single featuring Phyno

Johnny Drille drops teaser for new single featuring Phyno

Orire Nwani lands 'Best Director' prize at New York festival

Orire Nwani lands 'Best Director' prize at New York festival

Just like you, artists have the right to support whomever they want [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Just like you, artists have the right to support whomever they want [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

NOSC revote for no Nigerian film to be submitted to Oscars

NOSC revote for no Nigerian film to be submitted to Oscars

Comedian Lasisi Elenu and wife welcome first child

Comedian Lasisi Elenu and wife welcome first child

Fans gift BBN S7 winner Phyna 5 million naira, luxury gift items

Fans gift BBN S7 winner Phyna 5 million naira, luxury gift items

Singing sensation Moliy drops new single 'Hard' feat. Moonchild Sanelly

Singing sensation Moliy drops new single 'Hard' feat. Moonchild Sanelly

Fans shocked as Ex BBN housemate Leo Da Silva preaches in Church

Fans shocked as Ex BBN housemate Leo Da Silva preaches in Church

Bella Shmurda previews new single ahead of album release

Bella Shmurda previews new single ahead of album release

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Davido, Koffee

'He's not just an artist, he's a musician' Jamaican star Koffee hails Davido

Laycon

Laycon becomes member of Grammy voting committee

Ayra Starr, Asake, Young Jonn

Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ retains top spot, Young Jonn's 'Xtra Cool' climbs to NO.3 on TurnTable Top 100

Ayra Starr - '19 & Dangerous' deluxe

Ayra Starr set to drop '19 & Dangerous' deluxe with features from Lojay, Zinoleesky