Johnny Drille drops teaser for new single featuring Phyno

Details: Johnny Drille has taken to his Twitter account to share the teaser for his next single which features rapper Phyno.
Nigerian singing sensation Johnny Drille has released the teaser for his upcoming single which features superstar rapper Phyno.
In the video post, Johnny Drille can be seen recording an R&B single with his trademark folk element next to Phyno who delivers a smooth rap verse.
The love song which Drille reveals will be dropping the midnight on Thursday, 26th October as the follow-up of his recently released song 'How Are You'.
Johnny Drille is currently enjoying a fine run with his inspirational single 'How Are You' resonating with listeners, especially the promotional duet with Mavin's Records boss Don Jazzy.
He also established himself as a fan favorite with his recent decision to share his phone numbers with fans whom he ask that they call him to discuss how they feel. The move generated excitement from fans with reports claiming that the airtel lines were sooner jammed up as a result of massive incoming calls.
