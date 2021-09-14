John Tony tells a stronger tale of art on 'Wizard of Lies' The EP

Once you are bestowed the grace to be heard in the confines of your community, it becomes impossible for you to be limited.

This is just as it is with Nigerian-born Canadian singer, Taiwo Oyinloye, aka John Tony.

John Tony's dawn as a vocalist was an early discovery and a reason for his tenacity.

His goal was not conformed to just stirring his reach, he also intended to span beyond terraces where African sound is cherished (and where is it in the world that our beloved sound is not treasured?)

JT took his first step in the fresh water amidst world pandemic episodes in 2020 by releasing his debut single, 'Would You Mind' off his 'Summer Stories' extended play body of work.

The amazing numbers it did as a response of acceptance from his usual and newly accrued audience gives him a course to return to our faces this year.

John Tony is back in 2021 to sustain our thoughts on how excellent he does this music thing with yet another EP titled 'Wizard of Lies'.

What to expect along a soul filling duet with Buju on the 5-tracker project is pure Afrobeats which tells a stronger tale of his art.

Wizard of Lies goes further to tell the truth on how better it gets with John Tony just like fine wine at each refreshing taste.

Please enjoy!

Stream Links - https://ffm.to/wizardoflies