RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

John Tony tells a stronger tale of art on 'Wizard of Lies' The EP

Authors:

Pulse Mix

John Tony is back to sustain our thoughts on how excellent he does this music thing.

John Tony tells a stronger tale of art on 'Wizard of Lies' The EP

An African man with a voice is a shining star in the global sky of music.

Recommended articles

Once you are bestowed the grace to be heard in the confines of your community, it becomes impossible for you to be limited.

This is just as it is with Nigerian-born Canadian singer, Taiwo Oyinloye, aka John Tony.

John Tony tells a stronger tale of art on 'Wizard of Lies' The EP
John Tony tells a stronger tale of art on 'Wizard of Lies' The EP Pulse Nigeria

John Tony's dawn as a vocalist was an early discovery and a reason for his tenacity.

His goal was not conformed to just stirring his reach, he also intended to span beyond terraces where African sound is cherished (and where is it in the world that our beloved sound is not treasured?)

JT took his first step in the fresh water amidst world pandemic episodes in 2020 by releasing his debut single, 'Would You Mind' off his 'Summer Stories' extended play body of work.

The amazing numbers it did as a response of acceptance from his usual and newly accrued audience gives him a course to return to our faces this year.

John Tony is back in 2021 to sustain our thoughts on how excellent he does this music thing with yet another EP titled 'Wizard of Lies'.

What to expect along a soul filling duet with Buju on the 5-tracker project is pure Afrobeats which tells a stronger tale of his art.

John Tony tells a stronger tale of art on 'Wizard of Lies' The EP
John Tony tells a stronger tale of art on 'Wizard of Lies' The EP Pulse Nigeria

Wizard of Lies goes further to tell the truth on how better it gets with John Tony just like fine wine at each refreshing taste.

Please enjoy!

HtmlCode

Stream Links - https://ffm.to/wizardoflies

#FeaturedByJohnTony

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

John Tony tells a stronger tale of art on 'Wizard of Lies' The EP

Brymo is morose on ‘Harmattan and Winter’ [Pulse EP Review]

Sholz Nova Returns With A New Single Called "Ride"

Five series coming to Netflix this September

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Kizz Daniel’s 'Lie' spends 5th week at No. 1

'I always attract or meet broken girls' - BBNaija's Tuoyo

Tems scores second Hot 100 placement with Drake's 'Fountains'

Addy Awofisayo becomes Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube and YouTube Music

Watch the official trailer for Netflix's 'Blood and Water' season 2

Trending

Sarkodie mounts search for farmer who rapped his political songs word for word (WATCH)

Sarkodie mounts search farmer who rapped his 'politics' song word for word (WATCH)

Here are the top 7 positions of Nigerian albums on the Billboard 200

Burna Boy, Wizkid, King Sunny Ade and the top 5 Nigerian peak positions on the Billboard 200. (Afropop/Pinterest/Tooxclusive)

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Tems is a singer who is best known for featuring in the song Essence with Wizkid {Instagram/temsbaby}

Wizkid's 'Essence' featuring Tems follows Davido's 'Fall' and Burna Boy's 'Ye, gets certified Gold in the US

Essence certified Gold in the US. (Instagram/LegenduryBeatz)