John NetworQ Drops Brand New Record ‘Hear Word'

John NetworQ has been in studio recording and has hinted about dropping his debut album. The album which is almost complete will drop in early 2021.

US based Nigerian rap artiste, NetworQ has put out new music after brief silence. On the track titled ‘Hear Word’, he teams up with raving South - South born rapper Kaptain, and singer Brenny Jones.

“I get back up for my back up plan, raps John NetworQ as he dishes out witty lyrics on the WonderBeats produced track. The artiste references the struggles of rising artistes, an experience that is relatable to a lot of emerging artistes.

Then enters Kaptain with a passionate appeal to the almighty. . . “When u go come my house with things wey I Dey pray for ?“ He asks for the blessings of megastars like Wizkid, Davido and Burna boy.

Listen and share by clicking HERE.

