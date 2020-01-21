Dapper in a white suit, John Legend was present at an event in Lagos on Monday, January 20, 2020, where he performed some of his hit records.

Legend made a quiet entry to Lagos on Sunday ahead of his performance at the THISDAY Awards 2020 on Monday at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Victoria Island.

The 10 times Grammy Awards’ winner was a guest of the founding Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of the THISDAY Media Group Nduka Obaigbena.

It was a grand event which was to also mark the celebration of 25 years of THISDAY and the introduction of a new streaming service.

Superstar model Naomi Campbell was also present at the event and took the stage alongside Obaigbena to announce the launch of the streaming service.

It was his wife Chrissy Teigen who first revealed that the singer was in Nigeria.

“John went to Nigeria for a couple days and I thought about going, purely to find Michael from 90 days, but...the enchilada has rendered me useless,” she wrote on Twitter.

Teigen’s revelation had Twitter buzzing as a host of people initially speculated as to why the R&B singer was in the country.