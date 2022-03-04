One more time sees the rising afrobeats artist John dreyz asking his ex lover for a second chance because he can’t forget about the beautiful times they had together.The Docside produced single is a smooth steady cut ,one to start off John Dreyz journey back on the music scene after a brief break.
Listen to "One More Time" by John Dreyz
