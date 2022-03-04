RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Listen to "One More Time" by John Dreyz



One more time artwork
One more time artwork

One more time sees the rising afrobeats artist John dreyz asking his ex lover for a second chance because he can’t forget about the beautiful times they had together.The Docside produced single is a smooth steady cut ,one to start off John Dreyz journey back on the music scene after a brief break.





