Earlier on October 9, 2020, Nigerian singer, Joeboy released a new single titled, 'Lonely.' With it came announcement that his debut album is due to be released later that month.

According to sources, the album was set to be released on October 30, 2020. At that time though, the title of the album was unknown.

But now, Pulse Nigeria can confirm that the album titled Somewhere Between Beauty and Madness is set to drop on February 4, 2020 via Banku Music/emPawa Africa. Producers on the album will include E Kelly, Killertunes, Dëra and BeatsbyKO.

“Working on this project was life changing — I met a version of myself I never knew before,” Joeboy says. “The plan was to come up with a title that best describes love, without actually using the word love. Hence Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic. Because love is a perfect blend of beauty and magic.”

Also today, Apple Music has exclusively premiered “Becoming The African Popstar” (Watch HERE ), a mini-documentary charting Joeboy’s meteoric rise.

In the meantime, you can play his new single 'Lonely' below;