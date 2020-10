Earlier on October 9, 2020, Nigerian singer, Joeboy released a new single titled, 'Lonely.' With it came announcement that his debut album is due to be released later this month.

According to sources, the album will be released on October 30, 2020. At this time though, the title of the album is unknown. 'Lonely' is Joeboy's follow-up to 'Call,' which wa released in April 2020.

In the meantime, you can play his new single 'Lonely' below;