A few months ago, Pulse spoke with Joeboy and he narrated his journey from the University of Lagos to Banku Music/emPawa. At the time, he had only released 'Baby.'

ALSO READ: On Joeboy’s mind are principles

Since then, he has released another song, 'Beginning,' and now, 'Don't Call Me Back.' Recently, he announced his EP, Love & Light and it's set to drop on November 8, 2019.

The EP will have five songs and include two new songs. His latest single, 'Don't Call Me Back,' sees Joeboy document a bad relationship with Mayorkun. The song is produced by BeatsbyKO,