Joeboy set to dazzle listeners with first single of 2023 titled 'Body & Soul'

Details: After establishing himself as one of Afrobeats' hitmakers, Joeboy has continued to dazzle listeners with his chart-topping music that has taken his fame beyond the shores of Nigeria.
Nigerian singing sensation Joeboy is gearing up for the release of his first single of 2023 he calls 'Body & Soul'.
After a modest 2022 where his singles underperformed, Joeboy is set to hit the ground running in 2023 with the impending release of his single 'Body & Soul'. The Afro-pop record is a love tune produced by E-Kelly and Joeboy will be hoping to add it to his collections of hit love songs.
Joeboy recently stated via his Twitter that he's heads and shoulders above his contemporaries when it comes to love songs. With his upcoming release, he will be looking to provide further proof of his claim.
Release date: 'Body & Soul' is set for release on January 20, 2023, and it will be one of the lead-up singles to Joeboy's upcoming sophomore album.
