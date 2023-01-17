ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Joeboy set to dazzle listeners with first single of 2023 titled 'Body & Soul'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian singing sensation Joeboy is gearing up for the release of his first single of 2023 he calls 'Body & Soul'.

Joeboy
Joeboy

Details: After establishing himself as one of Afrobeats' hitmakers, Joeboy has continued to dazzle listeners with his chart-topping music that has taken his fame beyond the shores of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

After a modest 2022 where his singles underperformed, Joeboy is set to hit the ground running in 2023 with the impending release of his single 'Body & Soul'. The Afro-pop record is a love tune produced by E-Kelly and Joeboy will be hoping to add it to his collections of hit love songs.

Joeboy recently stated via his Twitter that he's heads and shoulders above his contemporaries when it comes to love songs. With his upcoming release, he will be looking to provide further proof of his claim.

Release date: 'Body & Soul' is set for release on January 20, 2023, and it will be one of the lead-up singles to Joeboy's upcoming sophomore album.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kunle Remi shares how a gay celeb wanted him to 'bend over'

Kunle Remi shares how a gay celeb wanted him to 'bend over'

Shakira & Bizarrap break records after topping Spotify’s Global Charts

Shakira & Bizarrap break records after topping Spotify’s Global Charts

Joeboy set to dazzle listeners with first single of 2023 titled 'Body & Soul'

Joeboy set to dazzle listeners with first single of 2023 titled 'Body & Soul'

Tems set to receive another RIAA certification for 'Higher'

Tems set to receive another RIAA certification for 'Higher'

Charles Okocha survives brutal accident on 3rd mainland bridge

Charles Okocha survives brutal accident on 3rd mainland bridge

BBTitans: Yemi and Khosi share first kiss in Biggie's house...to no one's surprise

BBTitans: Yemi and Khosi share first kiss in Biggie's house...to no one's surprise

Big Brother Titans housemates hold first eviction nominations

Big Brother Titans housemates hold first eviction nominations

BBTitans: Mmeli becomes show's first Head of House, Khosi is Tail

BBTitans: Mmeli becomes show's first Head of House, Khosi is Tail

'He has always been there for me,' Ubi Franklin says on relationship with Davido

'He has always been there for me,' Ubi Franklin says on relationship with Davido

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Asake

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Asake win 2023 AFRIMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Albums turning 10 in 2023

Albums turning 10 in 2023

Rema, Seyi Vibez, Labianca

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on UK official singles chart, Seyi Vibez's 'Chance' makes debut

Meek Mill

American rapper Meek Mill apologizes for shooting music video inside Ghana's presidential villa