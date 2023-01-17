Joeboy set to dazzle listeners with first single of 2023 titled 'Body & Soul'

After a modest 2022 where his singles underperformed, Joeboy is set to hit the ground running in 2023 with the impending release of his single 'Body & Soul'. The Afro-pop record is a love tune produced by E-Kelly and Joeboy will be hoping to add it to his collections of hit love songs.

Joeboy recently stated via his Twitter that he's heads and shoulders above his contemporaries when it comes to love songs. With his upcoming release, he will be looking to provide further proof of his claim.