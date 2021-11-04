RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Joeboy says he is done with being a loverboy in his music

Authors:

Motolani Alake

During the chat, Joeboy was also keen to point out that he's not encouraging alcoholism with the song. Instead, he made it to highlight an aspect of life.

Joeboy - Alcohol. (emPawa)
Joeboy - Alcohol. (emPawa)

On November 3, 2021, Nigerian singer, Joeboy appeared on Genius show, Verified, to break down the lyrics to his hit single, 'Sip [Alcohol].'

Recommended articles

While breaking the lyrics down, Joeboy said that, "I think [Sip (Alcohol)] is really special for me, like seeing how big the song is becoming and how big it's going to get because it was like a different step in my sound, not like the regular Joeboy sound from the beginning, which is more or less like this kind of "lover boy."

"I was always like put in that box and I was like 'nah, I'm done with this stuff.' I'm not saying it's a bad thing, but I just wanted to explore different sounds. And Alcohol is the first step in my sound evolving."

Joeboy also reveals that he was nervous before the song dropped. Over the past year, Joeboy has been evolving. Last year, he dropped the song 'Celebrate' to break the 'loverboy' brand, but that didn't work. He also made a song about dating an older doctor on his debut album, Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic.

He has since evolved and gotten tattoos.

During the chat, Joeboy was also keen to point out that he's not encouraging alcoholism with the song. Instead, he made it to highlight an aspect of life.

Verified by Genius is a show where 'emerging or niche artists' break down lyrics to their songs. Over the past two years, Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage have been on the show.

Watch the full chat below;

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to know that your girl wants sex

How to know that your girl wants sex

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

BBNaija's Tega's husband shades her while reacting to Ubi Franklin's tweet

BBNaija's Tega's husband shades her while reacting to Ubi Franklin's tweet

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Sex Education: 5 reasons why the vagina might be too tight

Sex Education: 5 reasons why the vagina might be too tight

Rescue operation on collapsed Ikoyi building enters Day 3, Sanwo-Olu encourages workers

Rescue operation on collapsed Ikoyi building enters Day 3, Sanwo-Olu encourages workers

Regina Daniels' billionaire husband and his Moroccan wife, Laila, split

Regina Daniels' billionaire husband and his Moroccan wife, Laila, split

Trending

‘Tell Jay-Z to stop copying me’ – Mr Eazi warns

Mr Eazi warns Jay-Z to stop copying him

US-based Nigerian show promoter alleges extortion, demands N28m refund from Burna Boy and his mom

Burna Boy hosts listening party for African Giant in Lagos. (Pulse Nigeria)

Wizkid announces that his next album will be titled ‘More Love, Less Ego’

Here is a timeline of Wizkid's made in Lagos and why he needs the album to work. [Cable NG]

Here is why Larry Gaaga's 'Egedege' is trending [Pulse Editor's Explainer]

Larry Gaaga features Flavour Pete Edochie, Theresa Onuorah and Phyno on new video for, 'Egedege.' (TBD)