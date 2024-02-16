ADVERTISEMENT
Joeboy pays homage to Nigerian music legend in thrilling new single 'Osadebe'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Joeboy kicks off his 2024 with an exciting new single.

'Osadebe' is a smooth record with themes centered around self-reflection and positive proclamations produced by K-Dreamz. The song references late Chief Osita Osadebe’s hit single 'Osondi Owendi' which is a classic song that defiled geographical and language barriers to become one of the most popular songs in Nigeria.

“I no dey cross my lane, I’m living like Osadebe, Osondi Owendi (meaning One man’s treasure is another man’s trash)," Joeboy says on the record as he restates his commitment to living on his terms. It's the desire to forge a future that aligns with his vision that led Joeboy to create his imprint Young Legend and also enter a partnership with Warner Music.

“The fact is, you can do things on your own terms and stay in your lane and achieve the same, if not better, results than other people living loudly. I am my biggest competition, I really don’t care what others are doing. The only person that I’m focused on is me,” Joeboy says about his new single.

Joeboy has come under criticism for reticence as he prefers to maintain a quiet life away from media gaze and superstar fanfare. On 'Osadebe', Joeboy re-emphasized his desire to maintain a quiet lifestyle while letting the music and success do the talking.

Joeboy has been at the forefront of Nigerian music since he broke into the mainstream in 2019 with his hit single 'Baby'. After 2 albums, 2 EPs, and multiple hit songs, 'Osadebe' kicks off what's expected to be another remarkable year for Joeboy.

