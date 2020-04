Date: April 10, 2020

Song Title: Call

Artist: Joeboy

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro&B

Producer: Dera

Album: TBA

Video Director: TG Omori

Label: Banku/emPawa

Details/Takeaway: This is Joeboy's first single of 2020. When Pulse Nigeria spoke with Joeboy on April 8, 2020, he talked about releasing new singles and he specifically said his next video was going to shake things up.

