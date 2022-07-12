The single was premiered on The Colors Show YouTube Channel on Tuesday 11th July 2022. In his latest single, Joeboy taps into his effortless style that combines simple and relatable lyrics with captivating melody to deliver an enjoyable piece of music.
Joeboy premieres new single on A Colors Show
Afrobeats star Joeboy has premiered his latest single 'Spiritual Gbedu' on The Colors Show.
'Spiritual Gbedu' is Joeboy's second single in 2022 following 'Cubana' which enjoyed a fairly decent run.
WATCH 'SPIRITUAL GBEDU' ON A COLORS SHOW BELOW
