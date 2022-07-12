RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Joeboy premieres new single on A Colors Show

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats star Joeboy has premiered his latest single 'Spiritual Gbedu' on The Colors Show.

Joeboy
Joeboy

The single was premiered on The Colors Show YouTube Channel on Tuesday 11th July 2022. In his latest single, Joeboy taps into his effortless style that combines simple and relatable lyrics with captivating melody to deliver an enjoyable piece of music.

'Spiritual Gbedu' is Joeboy's second single in 2022 following 'Cubana' which enjoyed a fairly decent run.

WATCH 'SPIRITUAL GBEDU' ON A COLORS SHOW BELOW

