On November 9, 2019, Nigerian singer, Joeboy held a listening party for his new EP, 'Love and Light.' The event held at The Kairos Hub, Providence Street, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

The event which was attended by industry people and artists like Osagie Osarenz, GoodGirl LA, Blaqbonez, Shody The TurnUp King, The Radio Chef, Brainee, Fireboy, Khafi of BBNaija and so forth commenced around 9:00 pm. The pint-sized artist came onto the stage dressed in a hunting jacket, jeans and black sneakers.

He was met with a roar by people who turned up for him and Pulse was there to document the events of the day. Sat in from were his parents, Mr. and Mrs Akinfenwa as well as two girls who look like his sisters. He talked about the significance of the title, 'Love and Light.'

The titling was due to Joeboy's appetite to spread love and good tidings in his music. This is underscored by themes and topical conversations in Joeboy's music. The artist also appreciated his fans and thanked producers and mixers who helped him from his first recorded song in 2014 - which he hopes nobody finds, when he decided to pursue music as a career in 2017 and till now.

Joeboy has been known for the stories told in visualizers for his songs, but he claims the one for 'All For You' might be the last of the story that started on 'Baby.' He also announced that he will drop an album in 2020. In the same vein, while he remained tight-lipped, he implied that he might have a standalone show in December 2019.

Then, the performance of the five songs on the EP ensued. Guys, the band was brilliant and it conjured and switched between trap, dubstep and hi-life for Joeboy's songs at will. The sequencing was brilliant and so was the segues. Joeboy responded aptly with some beautiful vocalizations and fans broke into 'zanku' and 'gbeku' routines.

The highlight of the evening was when Joeboy's mom joined her son on stage for his performance of 'Beginning.' It was a beautiful moment that makde Khafi of BBNaija scream.