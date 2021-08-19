RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

JJW makes its comeback with BBN Edition this month!

Following a year-long hiatus, everyone is keeping a countdown, as Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky makes a comeback as Johnnie, Jamz & Whisky with a BBN Edition.

JJW, the nation’s premier platform for truly sensational music experience will ring the comeback with a retro-themed party, happening simultaneously in three locations – the BBN House, a virtual watch party and the JJW Lagos Turn Up, on August 28th.

All music enthusiasts and whisky lovers are invited to this unique blend of music and flavours to party along with the housemates. An amazing array of highball cocktails, food, party games, Johnnie Walker merch and other side attractions will be on hand for guests to toast and soak in the distinctive flavours of Johnnie Walker.

To get the full experience at the Johnnie Jamz & Whisky Lagos Turn Up, click here to register for your invites!

Keep your notifications on and come Retro-ready. Stay connected to @johnniewalkerng on Instagram to get an invite.

Join the conversation with #JJW #KeepWalking

#FeaturebyJJW

