Jimohsoundz taps Susss for an Afrocentric single, ‘Your Love’
Multi-talented artist Jimohsoundz has dropped a new single titled 'Your Love' which features Susss.
Album Title: Your Love
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: September 30th, 2022
Producer: Jimohsoundz
Length: 2 minutes 31 seconds
Features: 1 - Susss
Label: Kan-Garoo
Details/Takeaway: Jimohsoundz has been producing funky beats for us since his initial popularity and has collaborated with a number of the biggest afropop musicians to complement his unique production style. However, he is back to releasing new music and has collaborated with Susss on his latest single, ‘Your Love.’ In March, he borrowed trendy amapiano kicks to make a monster hit titled ‘Body,’ which featured Loyz.
For ‘Your Love,’ Jimohsoundz assembles a variety of guitar riffs, sporadic horn scats, and mid-tempo percussions to create a seductive groove for Susss to drift over. The singer's seductive vocals add to the sensuality of the track.
