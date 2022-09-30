RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Jimohsoundz taps Susss for an Afrocentric single, ‘Your Love’

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi-talented artist Jimohsoundz has dropped a new single titled 'Your Love' which features Susss.

Jimohsoundz feat Susss - Your Love
Jimohsoundz feat Susss - Your Love

Artist: Jimohsoundz

Recommended articles

Album Title: Your Love

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: September 30th, 2022

Producer: Jimohsoundz

Song Art:

Jimohsoundz feat Susss - Your Love
Jimohsoundz feat Susss - Your Love Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 31 seconds

Features: 1 - Susss

Label: Kan-Garoo

Details/Takeaway: Jimohsoundz has been producing funky beats for us since his initial popularity and has collaborated with a number of the biggest afropop musicians to complement his unique production style. However, he is back to releasing new music and has collaborated with Susss on his latest single, ‘Your Love.’ In March, he borrowed trendy amapiano kicks to make a monster hit titled ‘Body,’ which featured Loyz.

For ‘Your Love,’ Jimohsoundz assembles a variety of guitar riffs, sporadic horn scats, and mid-tempo percussions to create a seductive groove for Susss to drift over. The singer's seductive vocals add to the sensuality of the track.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jimohsoundz taps Susss for an Afrocentric single, ‘Your Love’

Jimohsoundz taps Susss for an Afrocentric single, ‘Your Love’

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 10)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 10)

Asake sells out second London O2 show in minutes, drops date for third show

Asake sells out second London O2 show in minutes, drops date for third show

Tempo and Citizen Deep drop single titled 'For love'

Tempo and Citizen Deep drop single titled 'For love'

Glo appoints Tobi Amusan brand ambassador

Glo appoints Tobi Amusan brand ambassador

BBNaija 7: Keep my name out of your f**king mouth - Bryann fires Rachel

BBNaija 7: Keep my name out of your f**king mouth - Bryann fires Rachel

Asake sells out O2 London show in 5 minutes, announces second show

Asake sells out O2 London show in 5 minutes, announces second show

Davido & Chioma spotted partying together [Video]

Davido & Chioma spotted partying together [Video]

Ed Sheeran to face trial over accusation of copying Marvin Gaye on hit single 'Thinking Out Loud'

Ed Sheeran to face trial over accusation of copying Marvin Gaye on hit single 'Thinking Out Loud'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Wizkid and Asake

Wizkid's 'Bad To Me' moves to No.3 on the Turntable Charts, as Asake gets his sixth No.1 song

Asake in Balenciaga [Twitter/Asake]

Asake's Balenciaga pants top causes stir online

Grammys

Grammy Academy CEO reveals ongoing consideration for Afrobeats category

Davido, Chance the Rapper

Davido spotted in studio with Chance the Rapper