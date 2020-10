Date: October 9, 2020

Song Title: Worry Me

Artist: Jimmy Jatt featuring Buju and 2baba

Genre: Afrobeat, Afro&B

Producer: TBA

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The song is infectious, catchy, and rich in melodies. A track that perfectly fits as the right blend of mixed demographics; from ‘Generation Z’ to the grown and mature audiences.

