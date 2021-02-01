Last week, veteran Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke had a conversation with Nigerian Entertainment Today [NET] and he discussed two of Nigeria's biggest superstars and young OGs, Davido and Wizkid.

When he was asked about who he prefers, he simply picked Davido. He said, "“It’s not easy to be a rich kid and still go and work. I don’t think i’ll be this hard working if my dad was a billionaire."

Davido has always been on the end of tirades from the Nigerian public for being a rich kid. Some even continue to discredit his talent and hardwork, while crediting his background for all he has achieved.

Burna Boy on his IG stories. (Instagram/BurnaBoy)

Even Burna Boy appeared to take a dig at Davido on the basis of his background during that infamous sub-fest in May 2020.

