Artist: Jhehlah
Song Title: Short Skirt
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBA
Date of release: September 4, 2020
Label: Madaland Records
Producer: Yung Alpha
Video Director: Mike Static
Details/Takeaway: Burgeoning Afro-pop singer and songwriter, King Kennedy Oliver also known as Jhehlah has released his debut single, 'Short Skirt.'
Bedazzled by the curves of a Hispanic woman, Jhehlah is forced to sing his lungs out to the lady who seems to have stolen his heart but the talented singer was also not looking bad himself in the music video which is set to announce his brand to the listening and watching audience.
Jhehlah is a Nigerian-born musician, whose songs are rooted in both Nigerian and Ghanaian Pop/Highlife nuances.
You can play the video below;