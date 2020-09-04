Artist: Jhehlah

Song Title: Short Skirt

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 4, 2020

Label: Madaland Records

Producer: Yung Alpha

Video Director: Mike Static

Details/Takeaway: Burgeoning Afro-pop singer and songwriter, King Kennedy Oliver also known as Jhehlah has released his debut single, 'Short Skirt.'

Bedazzled by the curves of a Hispanic woman, Jhehlah is forced to sing his lungs out to the lady who seems to have stolen his heart but the talented singer was also not looking bad himself in the music video which is set to announce his brand to the listening and watching audience.

Jhehlah is a Nigerian-born musician, whose songs are rooted in both Nigerian and Ghanaian Pop/Highlife nuances.

You can play the video below;